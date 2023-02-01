NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II had 20 points in New Hampshire’s 74-67 overtime victory against NJIT on Wednesday night.

Daniels also had 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-10, 6-3 America East Conference). Matt Herasme scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Kyree Brown scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed nine assists.

The Highlanders (6-15, 3-5) were led in scoring by Raheim Sullivan, who finished with 14 points and four assists. NJIT also got 12 points and three blocks from Mekhi Gray. In addition, Kevin Osawe had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. New Hampshire visits Bryant while NJIT visits UMass-Lowell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.