NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Daniel Rudisha, an Olympic silver-medalist runner in 1968 and the father of two-time Olympic 800-meter champion David Rudisha, has died. He was 73.
David Rudisha made the announcement on Thursday, saying his father suffered a heart attack on Wednesday while undergoing dialysis treatment. He struggled with diabetes for many years.
David Rudisha says “we will try to remain strong during these difficult times.”
Daniel Rudisha won silver in the 4×400-meter relay at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, one of Kenya’s earliest successes in track.
David Rudisha, also the world record-holder and two-time world champion in the 800, often referred to his father as his inspiration. He posted pictures of himself and his father on Twitter this week.
Kenya’s athletics federation says Daniel Rudisha was a “pioneer” for Kenyan athletics.
