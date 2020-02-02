Daniel Maldini made his first-team debut for AC Milan on Sunday, extending a family dynasty with the club.

The 18-year-old Maldini was brought on in stoppage time during Milan’s 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona in Serie A.

Grandfather Cesare and father Paolo were both Milan captains. However, unlike Cesare and Paolo — who were both defenders — Daniel is a midfielder.

“The debut was a goal that I had set,” Daniel, who wore the No. 98 shirt, told Milan’s TV channel. “Now let’s hope we can continue it.”

While Cesare died in 2016, Paolo Maldini is Milan’s current technical director.

Born in 2001, Daniel became the first player born in his millennium to play in the top division for Milan.

