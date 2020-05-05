IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dan Butterly is the new Big West Conference commissioner, moving over from the Mountain West after 21 years.

He starts with the Irvine-based league on June 1 to work alongside Dennis Farrell, who will step down on July 1 after 40 years with the Big West, including 28 as commissioner. Butterly will be the league’s fifth commissioner.

Butterly has been senior associate commissioner of the Mountain West, working as the primary sport and championship administrator for men’s basketball. He is currently chairman of the College Football Playoff licensing committee and has served on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball issues committee.

He has handled tournament manager duties for early round sites in the Division I men’s basketball championship and the 2012 women’s Final Four in Denver. Butterly previously worked at the Missouri Valley Conference for nearly six years.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the search committee used virtual interviews for candidates instead of face-to-face meetings.