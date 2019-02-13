CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ty Dalton had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Houston Baptist narrowly defeated Central Arkansas 75-71 on Wednesday night.
Dalton made 9 of 12 shots.
Ian DuBose had 19 points and eight rebounds for Houston Baptist (8-14, 4-7 Southland Conference). Braxton Bonds added 11 points.
Thatch Unruh had 22 points for the Bears (10-15, 5-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Hayden Koval added 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks. Jared Chatham had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Why Bellevue's Drew Fowler turned down multiple Pac-12 scholarship offers to walk on at Washington
- It might hurt the Seahawks, but nobody can question Kam Chancellor's right to his money | Matt Calkins
- In the final year of his Mariners contract, Felix Hernandez acknowledges his baseball mortality
- The Pac-12 Networks are struggling worse than you imagine
- As long as Russell Wilson is around, the Seahawks are set at QB — but his future remains a question | 2019 position analysis
DeAndre Jones, who led the Bears in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, was held to only 4 points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).
Houston Baptist plays Nicholls State at home on Saturday. Central Arkansas plays McNeese State on the road next Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com