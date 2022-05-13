Dallas Wings (1-1) at New York Liberty (1-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Dallas Wings after Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points in the New York Liberty’s 92-86 overtime loss to the Indiana Fever.

New York finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Liberty averaged 19.2 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

Dallas went 14-18 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Wings allowed opponents to score 81.7 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: Nyara Sabally: out for season (knee).

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.