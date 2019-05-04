CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Dahmen held his own playing in the final group for the first time and wound up in a three-way tie for the lead with Jason Dufner and Max Homa on a stormy Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Very much in the mix was Rory McIlroy, who was reminded at every turn that it was his 30th birthday. He had a 3-under 68 and was two shots behind.

Dahmen and Homa each dropped a shot over the last three holes for a 70. Dufner atoned for consecutive bogeys with consecutive birdies on the back nine for a 71. They were at 11-under 202.

Pat Perez had a bogey-free 66 through two rain delays and was one shot behind.