SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored twice to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Mike Hoffman and Brett Connolly also scored, and Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle each had three assists for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots to help coach Joel Quenneville get his 900th career victory.

Huberdeau increased his career total to 252 assists, taking over the franchise record after coming in tied with Stephen Weiss.

Ryan Strome, Artemi Panarin and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 26 saves.

Florida won 6-5 in a shootout on Sunday at New York, and the teams started this game with four goals in the first 8:47.

Hoffman and Dadonov scored power-play goals at 2:05 and 6:50, respectively, giving the Panthers scores on the man advantage in nine straight games.

However, the Rangers tied it both times, first with Strome’s sixth goal at 2:39 and Panarin’s ninth at 8:47.

Panarin’s assist on a quick pass to DeAngelo led to his sixth goal and the Rangers’ first lead at 5:47 of the second, but Connolly tied it with his seventh at 7:51.

Dadonov got his 10th from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Yandle with 2:16 left in the midde period to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.

The Panthers killed off a power play with 4:29 remaining avoided losing their second straight regulation game for the first time this season.

NOTES: The Rangers’ David Quinn coached his 100th NHL game. … New York scratched C Mika Zibanejad, RW Kaapo Kakko and D Marc Staal. … Panarin has an 11-game point streak (five goals, 12 assists). … The Panthers held “Hockey Fights Cancer Night,” an annual event. Said Florida’s Brian Boyle, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017: “It’s a great initiative. The amount of good it’s done is an awesome thing. I’m a beneficiary of that research and money.” Boyle, a former Rangers forward who played for New York from 2009-14, scored his first career hat trick on Nov. 5, 2018, while playing for the New Jersey Devils in their “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” — just two weeks after Boyle learned his form of bone marrow cancer was in full remission. … Florida scratched C Jayce Hawryluk and D MacKenzie Weegar.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Panthers: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

