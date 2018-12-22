SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tulio Da Silva scored 22 points, Josh Webster had 15 assists, and Missouri State ran past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 93-72 on Saturday.
Ryan Kreklow added 18 points and Keandre Cook scored 17 for the Bears (5-7), who remained undefeated at home through five games. Da Silva added eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He made 8 of 9 from the field.
Shaun Doss scored 23 points and Martaveous McKnight added 16 points for the Golden Lions (3-9).
Missouri State went on a 15-3 run toward the middle of the second half to take a 76-46 lead. The run had a 3-pointer by Da Silva, two field goals and eight free throws by the Bears.
Missouri State had 12 steals and forced 20 turnovers. The Bears, who committed only eight turnovers, had a 24-7 advantage in points off turnovers.