EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tulio Da Silva scored 17 points as Missouri State topped Evansville 68-56 on Wednesday night. Ryan Kreklow and Jarred Dixon added 15 points each for the Bears.
Marty Hill had 15 points for the Purple Aces (10-16, 4-9 Missouri Valley Conference). K.J. Riley added 10 points.
The Bears evened the season series against the Purple Aces with the win. Evansville defeated Missouri State 70-64 on Jan. 16. Missouri State (14-12, 8-5) takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Sunday. Evansville plays Northern Iowa at home on Sunday.
