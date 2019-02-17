CHICAGO (AP) — Tulio Da Silva had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Missouri State narrowly beat Loyola of Chicago 65-61 on Sunday.
Jarred Dixon had 10 points for Missouri State (15-12, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Josh Webster added seven points and 10 assists.
Cameron Krutwig scored a career-high 24 points for the Ramblers (16-11, 9-5). Marques Townes added 23 points and six rebounds.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Ramblers for the season. Missouri State defeated Loyola of Chicago 70-35 on Jan. 23. Missouri State plays Northern Iowa at home on Wednesday. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Evansville at home on Wednesday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies stage furious rally in second half to spurn Cougars' upset bid VIEW
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- After seeing vast improvement in 2018, Seahawks may look to keep offensive line together in 2019 | 2019 position analysis
- Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake staying at Washington, with a smile on his face | Matt Calkins
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com