KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Spencer Newell had a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown, Lawrence Woods and Tanner Lain each had a pick-6, and Truman State beat Valparaiso 38-7 on Saturday night.

Jaden Barr threw for 122 yards and a score and had 47 yards rushing for Division II Truman State. Jordan Salima added 11 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Barr hit Jake Ellis for a 44-yard touchdown on Truman State’s first drive, Josh Schneiderer made a 29-yard field goal late in the first quarter and Newell’s punt return early in the second made it 17-0. The Crusaders (0-3) went three-and-out on six of its first seven possessions and finished the first half with just two first downs and 39 total yards.

Salima scored on a 2-yard run before Woods and Lain scored on interception returns of 32 and 34 yards, respectively, to make it 38-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Valpo’s Jimmy Seewald connected with Trey Stablein for a 16-yard TD to cap the scoring with 6:51 to play.