WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored and assisted on Paul Arriola’s goal to help D.C. United beat defending champion Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night in the MLS opener for both teams.
Bill Hamid had two saves for his fourth shutout in his last five regular-season starts.
D.C. United is unbeaten in its last 11 regular-season matches.
LOS ANGELES FC 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
- At last, Seahawks' saga with ill-fated second-round pick Malik McDowell comes to an official end
- Analysis: Seven things we learned about the Seahawks from the NFL combine
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Goodbye, Legion of Boom: Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas will enter free agency WATCH
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adama Diomande scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to lift Los Angeles FC past Sporting Kansas City.
Diomande cut back to evade a defender at the top-left corner of the box and blasted a rising shot.
Krisztian Nemeth opened the scoring for Sporting KC in the 16th, and Diego Rossi tied it in the 47th.