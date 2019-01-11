PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Andrew Chafin have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract for $1,945,000, a raise of $800,000.
Chafin was the primarily left-hander out of the bullpen for Arizona, compiling a 3.10 ERA last year.
Chafin was 1-6 last season, appearing in 77 games. In four full seasons with the Diamondbacks, Chafin is 7-9 with a 3.52 ERA. He has 210 strikeouts in 249 appearances.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks fire four in strength and conditioning department
- Seahawks part ways with head strength and conditioning coach Chris Carlisle
- Just how high has Washington basketball climbed the mountain? We'll start to find out at Utah | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to again attend training camp with Yankees
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports