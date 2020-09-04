PRAGUE (AP) — The Nations League game between the Czech Republic and Scotland scheduled for Monday will not take place, according to the central European nation’s football association.

The Czechs beat Slovakia 3-1 on Friday evening but have been hit with a coronavirus outbreak in the build-up to the match.

A statement on the FACR website read: “The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the Covid-19.”

Scotland were due to travel to Olomouc on Sunday after drawing 1-1 against Israel in Glasgow in their opening match on Friday.

___

