HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jeantal Cylla scored a career-high 24 points and Devontae Cacok had his ninth double-double of the season to help UNC Wilmington beat James Madison 86-83 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Cacok, whose 44 career double-doubles are six shy of tying the program record, finished with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Kai Toews added 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists. His 114 assists — with at least 16 games to play — are the most by a UNCW (5-10, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) freshman, breaking John Goldsberry’s record of 105 set in the 2002-03 season.

Matt Lewis hit two free throws to give JMU (7-9, 0-3) an 83-79 lead with 3:03 left in the second overtime but closed on a 7-0 run as the Dukes missed their final four shots. Cylla hit a 3 before Cacok’s layup with 59 seconds remaining gave the Seahawks an 84-83 lead — their first since late in regulation.

Lewis had 22 points, Stuckey Mosley added 21 and Darius Bank scored 20 for JMU.

Banks hit a 3 with five seconds left in regulation to force OT and Cylla’s tipin of a miss by Toews with a second left forced a second overtime.