After having to cancel its season opener because of severe weather, Iowa State is trying to find an opponent to play either on its October open date or on Dec. 1 if, at that time, it needs another win to achieve bowl eligibility, athletic director Jamie Pollard wrote in a letter to fans Sunday.

The Cyclones were among several teams across the nation that contended with weather problems Saturday on the first full weekend of college football. Nebraska’s opener against Akron also was called off, and other games had lengthy delays.

Iowa State’s game against South Dakota State was canceled shortly after it started because of storms in the Ames area. Pollard wrote there was no serious consideration given to playing the game Sunday because it would have required finding lodging for SDSU late Saturday night, thrown off preparations for the teams’ games this week, and the Sunday forecast called for more stormy weather.

South Dakota State is unavailable during Iowa State’s Oct. 20 open date and hopes to be participating in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Dec. 1, which also is the same date as the Big 12 championship game. ISU officials said South Dakota received its payout of $425,000.

“We began working late last night to identify other opponents we could play during our bye week or during championship week,” Pollard wrote, adding that a prospective opponent would have to be available on one of those dates and also be eligible, either by having had a game canceled or having not scheduled a full slate of games.

“Needless to say it will be difficult to find an opponent that meets those requirements and is interested in coming to Ames,” Pollard wrote.

If the Cyclones finish the regular season with six or more wins — the number needed for bowl eligibility — a 12th regular-season game wouldn’t be needed.

“As a result, we may keep our bye week as is and simply develop a contingency plan for a game on Dec. 1, should we need a 12th game for bowl eligibility,” he wrote.

At Nebraska, players were pulled off the field immediately after the opening kickoff because of lightning in the Lincoln area. The game was called off after a 2-hour, 40-minute delay.

Like Iowa State, Nebraska could face a bowl eligibility issue. New coach Scott Frost took over a team that went 4-8 last season.

Nebraska officials on Saturday night left open the possibility of rescheduling the game against Akron. Athletic director Bill Moos has not responded to requests for comment.

Nebraska associate athletic director for events Butch Hug declined to comment to The Associated Press on Sunday. He told The Omaha World-Herald there briefly were discussions about resuming the game Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.

“We were talking to the conference office, the conference office was talking to Fox Sports about it, and there came back an announcement that, yes, we were going to play,” Hug told the newspaper. “And then all of the sudden we get the other announcement that Akron came by and said, ‘There’s no game, we’re leaving.’ “

Akron spokeswoman Cathy Bongiovi said the school planned to address the situation in a statement Sunday.

There was no word on whether Akron would receive its $1.17 million payout from Nebraska.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25