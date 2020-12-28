CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Samari Curtis scored a career-high 29 points, making six of Evansville’s program-record 17 3-pointers, and the Purple Aces beat Southern Illinois 84-72 on Monday.

Evansville also made 17 3-pointers against Southern Illinois in the 1996-97 season. Curtis, a Nebraska transfer, was 6 of 8 from distance as Evansville finished 17 of 29, including making 8 of 9 during a stretch of the second half.

Noah Frederking had 18 points for Evansville (3-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Shamar Givance added 17 points and Jax Levitch had 10 rebounds.

Marcus Domask had 25 points and seven assists for the Salukis (7-1, 1-1). Trent Brown added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com