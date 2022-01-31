HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 21 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 122-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

It was the sixth consecutive win for the Warriors, while Houston extended its skid at home to 11 straight games.

The Warriors were clinging to a four-point lead in the fourth when Curry scored the next five points to make it 113-104 with four minutes left. He made a basket in the lane before hitting a 3 from the corner to allow Golden State to pull away.

Curry made seven 3-pointers, with four in the fourth quarter, and had nine assists and five rebounds. His 21 fourth-quarter points were the highest of his career.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Warriors and Klay Thompson had 14.

The Rockets, who lost their fourth straight game overall, were led by Christian Wood’s 24 points and 13 rebounds. He had a great first half, piling up 17 points, but cooled down after the break.

A 10-3 spurt by the Rockets, capped by a 3 from Garrison Mathews, got them within five with about eight minutes to go. Houston cut it to four on a another 3 by Mathews later in the fourth, but Curry scored five quick points to extend it to 108-99 with less than six minutes remaining.

But the Rockets scored the next five points, with a 3 from Kevin Porter Jr., to cut it to four again.

Golden State led by nine at halftime but an 8-2 run by Houston to start the third cut the lead to 63-60. Wood powered the Rockets in that stretch with a 3-pointer and a dunk after a steal.

The Rockets got within 3 again midway through the quarter after a 3-pointer by Porter.

Curry took over after that, making each free throw after being fouled on a 3-pointer before hitting an off-balance 3 seconds later to extend Golden State’s lead to 74-65 with about five minutes left in the third.

Porter made a basket for the Rockets after that, but Golden State scored the next 11 points, with another 3 from Curry, to extend it to 85-67 with about two minutes left in the quarter.

Houston rediscovered its offense after that and ended the quarter on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 87-78 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica missed a second straight game with back spasms. … Jonathan Kuminga received a flagrant 1 foul after hitting Alperen Sengun in the face while fighting for a loose ball early in the fourth quarter. … Golden State has scored at least 110 points in four straight games.

Rockets: Porter returned after sitting out Friday with an illness and had 17 points and 11 assists. … Josh Christopher scored 13 points off the bench. … Eric Gordon had 12.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit San Antonio Tuesday night.

Rockets: Host Cleveland Wednesday night.

