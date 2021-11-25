NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman had 22 points with a career-high six 3-pointers as VMI got past Central Arkansas 73-67 on Thursday.

Sean Conway had 10 points and eight rebounds for VMI (3-3). Jake Stephens added nine assists, eight rebounds and eight points. Louis Tang had eight rebounds and eight points.

Camren Hunter had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (1-5). Collin Cooper added 13 points. Jared Chatham had 10 points and eight rebounds.

