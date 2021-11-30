LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points as VMI rolled to an 88-40 victory over Clarks Summit on Tuesday night.

Jake Stephens had 14 points for the Keydets (4-4). Sean Conway added six points and 10 rebounds.

Ashton West had 12 points for the Defenders.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com