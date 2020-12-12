WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Freshman star Cade Cunningham hit a contested 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left and Oklahoma State edged Wichita State 67-64 on Saturday.

After Morris Udeze tied it on two free throws with 34 seconds left, Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 preseason All-Ameircan, dribbled the clock down at the top of the key. He worked toward the left wing, took a jab step to get his defender off-balance and hit the winner over the lunging 6-foot-5 Dexter Dennis.

Dennis missed a contest 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key as time ran out.

Isaac Likekele led the Cowboys (6-0), who have won 10 straight, with 14 points and eight rebounds. Rondel Walker added 13 points and Cunningham 10. Cunningham only put up two shots in the second half, the first a miss with 1:26 to play.

Tyson Etienne scored 19 points for the Shockers (1-2) and Alterique Gilbert added 14.

Cunningham had all seven of his first-half points in the final four minutes to give the Cowboys a 40-34 lead at the break. They had a lead of eight points five minutes into the second half but Wichita State rallied to go up 60-59 with three minutes left.

Oklahoma State shot just 42% and Wichita State 46%, the teams combining to go 12 of 52 from 3-point range and committing 35 turnovers. The Cowboys had a 44-33 rebounding advantage but only went 10 of 16 from the foul line.

