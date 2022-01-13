CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action and No. 4 North Carolina State stretched its winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents to 14 with a 66-43 victory over Virginia on Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (15-2, 6-0) trailed 15-6 after missing 12 consecutive shots during a 13-0 run by Virginia in the opening period, but used a 20-1 run to take command and led 29-20 at halftime.

Amandine Toi scored 14 to lead Virginia (3-10, 0-3), which lost its fourth in a row. The Cavaliers led 15-11 after the first period but faded quickly thereafter. Taylor Valladay was Virginia’s second-leading scorer with just seven.

The Wolfpack also got nine points from Aziaha James and eight from three others as 12 players scored and 10 played at least 10 minutes.

N.C. State ranks second nationally with a .481 shooting percentage and came up far short of that, making 24 of 59 (.407), but outscored the Cavaliers 36-12 in the middle two periods to lead 47-27 entering the fourth. That also allowed coach Wes Moore to substitute liberally for the game’s final 10 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack made 50% of their field goal tries (29-58) in their 82-55 victory against the Cavaliers in Raleigh, North Carolina on Dec. 19. They came up far short of their 80.3-point average (13th nationally) in the rematch.

Virginia: The Cavaliers were playing at home for the first time since a 69-56 loss to American on Dec. 7. They’d had one game canceled and then three straight postponed while observing ACC COVID protocols before a 67-31 road loss at No. 15 Georgia Tech on Sunday.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts No. 16 Duke on Sunday.

Virginia: Hosts Syracuse on Sunday.

