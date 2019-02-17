CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored 27 points, matching his career high with six 3-pointers, and Cincinnati swept its season series with Wichita State, beating the Shockers 72-62 on Sunday.

The Bearcats (21-4, 10-2 American Athletic) took control with a late first-half run led by Cumberland, who scored 14 in the opening half. He hit the big baskets as Cincinnati stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Wichita State (12-12, 5-7) had its winning streak snapped at a season-high four games. Dexter Dennis led the Shockers with 14 points.

Cumberland had 14 points in the first half, which ended with the Bearcats ahead 34-24. Cumberland’s 3-pointer started a 21-7 run that closed the half. Neither team shot well — Cincinnati made 30 percent from the field, Wichita State 21 percent.

The Bearcats pushed the lead to 14 points early in the second half. When Wichita State got the lead down to 46-40, Cumberland had a pair of free throws and three assists during a 12-3 run that blunted the comeback. The Bearcats led by as many as 19 points down the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers came into the game on their best winning streak of the season, but were done in by another round of bad shooting. They’re second-to-last in the AAC in field-goal percentage. Wichita State shot 26.8 percent from the field, the lowest by a Cincinnati opponent this season.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats were coming off a loss at Houston that knocked them out of the Top 25. The win over Wichita State will keep the Bearcats in the conversation for one of the final spots in the rankings.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Plays at Tulsa on Wednesday. The Shockers beat Tulsa 79-68 on Feb. 2 as part of their winning streak.

Cincinnati: Hosts Central Florida on Thursday. The Bearcats play at UCF on March 7.

