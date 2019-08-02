CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs’ Ben Zobrist, who left the team three months ago to deal with a divorce, will begin his minor league assignment in South Bend, Indiana.

Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 8. The team says he’ll start his assignment with the South Bend Cubs on Friday.

Cubs president Theo Epstein says the 38-year-old Zobrist will eventually progress to Triple-A.

Zobrist was the MVP of the 2016 World Series when the Cubs beat Cleveland to end a 108-year championship drought.

He’ll be the designated hitter with South Bend and is expected to remain with the farm club through the weekend.

Zobrist was batting .241 with 10 RBIs through 26 games this season.