CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have signed injured right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract with an option for the 2020 season.
The Cubs announced the deal Sunday, taking a chance on the starting pitcher after his 2018 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery. Graveman was Oakland’s opening day starter for the second consecutive season, but he was shut down in late May and had surgery July 30. Terms of the deal weren’t announced.
Graveman is unlikely to make much impact in 2019, but he could boost Chicago’s rotation in 2020. Similar deals have become more common for pitchers recovering from major surgery.
The 28-year-old was 1-5 with a 7.60 ERA in seven starts in 2018 after going 6-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts with Oakland a season earlier.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports