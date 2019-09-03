CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have scratched All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant because of right knee soreness.

While Ben Zobrist and Willson Contreras returned to Chicago’s starting lineup Tuesday night against Seattle, Bryant was replaced by Ian Happ.

Knee trouble has been a recurring issue for Bryant for much of the summer. The 2016 NL MVP departed a 4-1 victory at San Francisco on July 24 with right knee soreness.

The 27-year-old Bryant is batting .227 with 40 strikeouts in his last 34 games.

Contreras was activated off the 10-day injured list and got the start against Seattle. The All-Star catcher had been sidelined by a strained right hamstring.

Zobrist got the start at second base in his first action since he went on leave in May to be with his family while going through a divorce. He was activated off the injured list Saturday night.

