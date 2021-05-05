CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has opted to becoming a free agent after spending most of the season at Chicago’s alternate training site.

The 35-year-old Strop became a fan favorite in Chicago after he was acquired with Jake Arrieta in a trade with Baltimore in 2013. He was a key member of the bullpen, helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, before signing with Cincinnati prior to the 2020 season.

He was released by the Reds in August and agreed to minor league deal with the Cubs a few days later, though he did not pitch in the majors again last season. He returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal in February and made two appearances before being returned to the team’s alternate site in South Bend, Indiana, on April 17.

Chicago announced his opt-out decision Wednesday.

Strop has a 2.88 ERA in 413 appearances over eight years with the Cubs. And he has a 3.20 ERA in 561 appearances over 13 major league seasons.

___

