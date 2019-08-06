CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have made two more changes to their banged-up bullpen, placing Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day injured list and activating Pedro Strop from the IL.

Kintzler experienced discomfort in his right pectoral muscle while recording the final two outs in the eighth inning of Monday night’s 6-5 victory over Oakland. Kintzler has been one of Chicago’s best relievers this year, going 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 49 games.

Manager Joe Maddon doesn’t think Kintzler’s injury is serious, but it’s another setback after the Cubs placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the injured list Monday with right knee inflammation.

Maddon calls the IL stint for Kintzler “a conservative route.”

Strop was sidelined with neck tightness. The right-hander struggled before going on the IL, recording a 9.00 ERA over his previous eight appearances.

The Cubs announced the moves before Tuesday’s game against the Athletics.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports