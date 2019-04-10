CHICAGO (AP) — Left-hander Jon Lester was put on the 10-day injured list by the Chicago Cubs because of a strained left hamstring.

Injured while scoring from second base on Ben Zobrist’s single in Monday’s home opener, the Cubs’ ace will miss at least one turn. The five-time All- Star is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts after going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA last year.

Chicago put Lester on the IL retroactive to Tuesday.

“We’re just going to play this as we go along,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Of course he’s going to miss his next start, but beyond that we’re just going to keep an open mind.”

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood will start in Lester’s place on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Lefty reliever Tim Collins was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. The 29-year-old is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three games for Iowa. He pitched in 38 games for Washington last season.

