MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday.

A native of Curacao selected by Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2010 amateur draft, Simmons had his best season in 2017 when he hit .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in among active shortstops, and his range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.

The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.

The Cubs finished with a 71-91 record in 2021 after breaking up their 2016 championship core prior to the July 30 trade deadline.

The Cubs dealt shortstop Javier Báez to the New York Mets, Kris Bryant to San Francisco and Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees in that flurry.

