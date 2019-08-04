CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has gone on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Contreras was hurt Saturday against Milwaukee while running to first on a fly ball. He limped off the field and sobbed in the dugout.

He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

“Once we know tomorrow exactly the extent of this — good or bad — we’ll try to make our determination after that,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said Sunday.

The 27-year-old Contreras is batting .275 with 19 homers and 57 RBIs in 87 games this season.

Chicago recalled catcher Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa.

___

