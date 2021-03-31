CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year deal with catcher Tony Wolters and designated right-hander James Norwood for assignment on Wednesday.

Wolters, who figures to back up Willson Contreras, signed a minor league deal with Pittsburgh last month and was released on March 29. He is a career .238 hitter with seven home runs and 123 RBIs over five seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

Norwood was 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA over 23 relief appearances for Chicago from 2018 to 2020. The Cubs open at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

