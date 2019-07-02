PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated right-hander Kyle Hendricks from the injured list, clearing him to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago placed Hendricks on the injured list on June 15 with shoulder inflammation. Hendricks is 7-5 with a 3.36 ERA this season for the Cubs.

Chicago also recalled left-handed reliever Randy Rosario from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

To make room for Hendricks and Rosario on the roster, the Cubs optioned rookie starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay and reliever Rowan Wick to Triple-A. Alzolay suffered his first big league loss Monday night when the Pittsburgh Pirates got to him for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

