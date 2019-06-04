CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated reliever Pedro Strop from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies and optioned reliever Dillon Maples to Triple-A Iowa.

The 33-year-old Strop, who went on the IL on May 8 with a strained left hamstring, is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and has four saves in six chances. The right-hander is one of several relievers manager Joe Maddon has shuffled into the closer’s role as Brandon Morrow recovers from right elbow surgery.

In three rehab appearances at Iowa, Strop allowed one hit and one walk in three innings.

Maddon believes a healthy Strop can help improve the Cubs’ inconsistent bullpen. Before Tuesday’s game, the manager said he’d lean toward using Strop to protect a ninth-inning lead against the Rockies.

Maples, a 27-year-old right-hander, was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 5 2/3 innings over seven appearances with the Cubs.

