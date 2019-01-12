SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Gomez scored 23 points, Lamine Diane had 20 points and 15 rebounds and Cal State Northridge beat Cal Poly 78-74 in overtime on Saturday night.
Donovan Fields made three consecutive 3-pointers to open the extra period and Cal Poly led 71-67. But the Matadors pulled away on a 9-0 run, hitting 6 of 7 free throws, and capped it with Darius Brown’s 3-pointer for a 76-71 lead with 32 seconds left.
Fields made his fifth 3 to cut the Mustangs’ deficit to 76-74, but Brown made a pair of free throws to make it a four-point game with nine seconds to go.
Rodney Henderson Jr. and Michael Ou each added 12 points for Cal State Northridge (8-10, 2-0 Big West Conference). Brown finished with seven points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.
Donovan matched a career-best with 30 points to lead Cal Poly (4-11, 0-2). Kuba Niziol added 12 points.
Hank Hollingsworth’s layup tied it at 62 for the Mustangs with 38 seconds remaining in regulation. The Matadors turned the ball over on the next possession, but Niziol missed a 3 with four seconds left to force overtime.