TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bryan Angulo scored twice and Cruz Azul went up 3-1 Tuesday against Toronto FC on Tuesday night in the first leg of their quarterfinal in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Angulo gave the Mexico City-based Liga MX team the early lead in the third minute. Jonathan Osorio pulled Toronto even in the 20th minute. Moments later Cruz Azul appeared to score again, but the goal was overturned with the aid of video review.

Toronto had trouble defending set pieces, and Angulo scored his second in the 34th minute before Pablo Aguilar added the final goal in the 58th at Raymond James Stadium. Toronto has relocated to Florida to start the MLS season because of travel restrictions in Canada.

The second leg is set for next Tuesday at Aztec Stadium.

Cruz Azul has gone unbeaten in 16 straight matches and sits atop the Liga MX standings. The team has won seven overall CCL titles.

A record five Major League Soccer teams are in the quarterfinals of the tournament. CONCACAF is the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.

