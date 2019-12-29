CHESTNUT HILL, Ma. (AP) — Kia Crutchfield scored 14 points and No. 9 North Carolina State beat Boston College 72-54 Sunday.

NC State (12-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Eagles (7-6, 0-2) their first home loss of the season. The Wolfpack came out firing, building a 26-11 edge in the first quarter and leading 36-28 at halftime.

Elisse Cunane added 12 points and 10 rebounds for NC State, which had six players score at least 10 points.

Emma Guy led Boston College with 14 points and helped the Eagles steady themselves in the second quarter.

Aslinn Konig hit two 3-pointers for NC State late in the third quarter to put BC away.

UP NEXT

NC State: Hosts Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

Boston College: Plays at Pitt on Sunday.

