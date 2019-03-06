DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Crutcher recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 70-39 win over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Josh Cunningham had 18 points for Dayton (20-10, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Obi Toppin added 13 points. Ryan Mikesell had 12 points for the hosts.

The Explorers’ 39 points on 28.1 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Dayton opponent this season.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. After leading 25-18 heading to the locker room at halftime, Dayton kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Explorers’ 21 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Jared Kimbrough had nine rebounds for the Explorers (9-20, 7-10).

Pookie Powell, who led the Explorers in scoring entering the matchup with 16 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 9).

Dayton finishes out the regular season against Duquesne on the road on Saturday. La Salle finishes out the regular season against Fordham at home on Saturday.

