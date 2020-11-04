KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum accounted for three touchdowns, leading Kent State to a 27-23 victory over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night in the season and Mid-American Conference openers for both teams.

Crum threw an 9-yard pass to a wide-open Mark Williams in the end zone that capped scoring with 7:31 to play. Jeremiah Salaam then intercepted a Preston Hutchinson pass on Eastern Michigan’s ensuing and final possession.

Crum was 21 of 29 for 219 yards passing. He threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy and ran for a 1-yard score in the first half. McKoy finished with eight catches for 104 yards.

Hutchinson was 21-of-35 passing for 241 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Thomas Odukoya, and had a 1-yard scoring run. Hassan Beydoun had nine receptions for 112 yards.

Per COVID-19 guidelines, no fans were allowed inside 25,319-seat Dix Stadium.

