PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and La Salle beat Fairleigh Dickinson 66-58 on Saturday to win its fourth straight.

Christian Ray added a career-high 15 points for the Explorers (8-3), who made only 2 of 19 3-pointers but outrebounded the Knights 45-35. Isiah Deas scored 13 points, including both of La Salle’s 3-pointers.

Jahlil Jenkins made five assists and scored 21 points for the Knights (2-9), who have lost four straight. Xzavier Malone-Key added 12 points and Elyjah Williams had eight rebounds.

La Salle takes on Bucknell at home next Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson matches up against St. Francis (NY) on the road next Thursday.

