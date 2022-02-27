COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored with 2:14 left to rally Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 Sunday night and bolster their hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, Chad Ruhwedel also scored, and Bryan Rust added two assists in Pittsburgh’s second straight win. Casey DeSmith stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0 against Columbus.

The Penguins increased their lead over the third-place Rangers to three points. New York was playing Vancouver at home Sunday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots as the Blue Jackets lost their second straight.

Bjorkstrand put Columbus up first with a one-timer off a pass from Roslovic at 4:44 of the first, marking his 100th career goal.

Ruhwedel knotted the score 1-1 with just 49 seconds left in the opening period, catching Merzlikins off balance for his second goal this month after going scoreless for the season.

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets ahead with his ninth at 8:39 of the second.

Malkin tied the score and extended his point streak to five games with a power-play goal off tic-tac-toe passing in front of Merzlikins at 11:54 of the third. Of Malkin’s nine goals, six of them have come with a man advantage.

Crosby made Pittsburgh a winner, surviving a coaches challenge at 17:46 of the third.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.