LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango scored twice for his first multi-goal game in MLS to help Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Sunday night.

Real Salt Lake defender Toni Datkovic tapped an errant pass to goalkeeper David Ochoa that rolled into the net for an own goal that gave LAFC a 3-2 lead in the 59th minute.

LAFC (8-9-6) moved into a tie with Real Salt Lake (8-9-6) for seventh place in the Western Conference standings with 30 points.

Arango, who signed with LAFC on Aug. 2, has scored in three consecutive games, ran on to a ball deflected by defender Justen Glad and scored from 6 yards 20 seconds into the match.

Maikel Chang tapped a pass to Damir Kreilach for a one-touch finish from just outside the area to make it 1-1 in the 28th minute, and Edward Atuesta chipped a cross to Arango, who flicked a header inside the far post to put LAFC back in front in the 30th.

On the counter-attack, Albert Rusnák played a through ball to Anderson Julio who blasted a shot past goalkeeper Tomás Romero to make it 2-all in the 48th minute.

LAFC has scored at least three goals in each of its last three games and is unbeaten during that stretch. Real Salt Lake, which has conceded 11 goals over its last four matches, has lost three of its last four.