FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw with Montreal on Saturday.

Bradley Wright-Phillips put one in the net for the Crew (0-0-2) in the 85th minute but was called offside.

Clément Diop made no saves in recording Montreal’s first clean sheet in 18 MLS games. The club’s last shutout came in a 1-0 win over Toronto on Sept. 1.

Montreal (1-0-2) outshot Columbus 20-3.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports