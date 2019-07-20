COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Accam broke a tie in the 46th minute and the Columbus Crew beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a 10-game winless streak.

Accam curled it past goalkeeper Evan Bush to give the Crew (6-14-3) the lead. The goal was initially disallowed after Accam was called offside on Pedro Santos’ pass, but referee Robert Sibiga quickly overturned it, giving the Crew the goal after video review.

The Impact (9-11-3) went down a man in the 55th minute when Bacary Sagna fouled Accam from behind.

Columbus opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Josh Williams beat the goalkeeper to Wil Trapp’s free kick and looped in a header from the top of the 6-yard box. Zakaria Diallo tied it at with a header in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

It was the Crew’s first victory since May 8.