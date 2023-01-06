ST. LOUIS (AP) — Creighton forward Duncan McGuire and Duke striker Michelle Cooper were voted Hermann Trophy winners on Friday as the top college soccer players in the United States.

McGuire, a junior from Omaha, Nebraska, led Division I with 23 goals and was selected sixth by Orlando in the Major League Soccer draft. Cooper, a sophomore from Clarkston, Michigan, had 19 goals and 11 assists in 21 starts this season.

Syracuse senior forward Levonte Johnson of Brampton, Ontario, and Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud of Chester, New Jersey, were the other men’s finalists. Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert of Grayslake, Illinois, and Florida State senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger of Huntington Beach, California, were the other women’s finalists.

Voting by coaches is conducted annually by the Missouri Athletic Club,

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports