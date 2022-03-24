OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott has signed a new multi-year contract after leading the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.

Athletic director Marcus Blossom announced the new deal Thursday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

McDermott owns a 276-137 record with seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons at Creighton and has the second-highest win total in program history.

“We have become one of the best programs in the Big East, a regular participant in the NCAA Tournament and I believe the best is yet to come,” Blossom said in a statement. “This contract represents a commitment of mine to retain and recruit talent, and to win championships. We are confident, under Greg’s leadership, that we will achieve our goals.”

Creighton went 23-12 this season and posted a 72-69 overtime victory over San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament before losing 79-72 to Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. Creighton went 22-9 and reached a regional semifinal last season for the Bluejays’ first Sweet 16 appearance since 1974.

Five of McDermott’s Creighton teams have won at least one NCAA Tournament game. Creighton has earned at least 20 wins in 11 of McDermott’s 12 seasons.

“My family and I have called Omaha home the last 12 years,” McDermott said. “During that time, we have been fortunate to have created many wonderful memories and countless lifelong friendships.”

McDermott added that “while I am proud of the accomplishments of the past, I couldn’t be more excited to continue the upward trajectory of our program, in front of the absolute best fans in the country.”

