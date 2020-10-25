FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Creed qualified for the championship round of the NASCAR Truck series by winning the two-lap shootout to end a wild finish at Texas on Sunday.

Creed’s series-leading fourth win put him in the championship finale at Phoenix alongside Brett Moffitt, who qualified with last week’s win at Kansas.

The green-white-checkered finish was set up when playoff contender Ben Rhodes clipped non-contender Christian Eckes with both in the top five with two laps to go. The contact sent Eckes spinning into the wall and left Rhodes with enough damage that he dropped to 20th.

Creed led the most laps, and the rest of the way after a pair of drivers outside the title chase tangled while leading with 20 laps to go. Stewart Friesen had just passed Creed when Johnny Sauter tried to pass him low. They collided side-by-side in Turn 2 and drifted into the outside wall together.

Austin Hill and Zane Smith took second and third, and are the other two under the cutline with one qualifying race remaining at Martinsville on Friday.

