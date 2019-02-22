RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — E.J. Crawford posted 16 points as Iona defeated Manhattan 66-52 on Friday night.
Rickey McGill had 13 points for Iona (12-15, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Ben Perez added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tajuan Agee had eight rebounds for the visiting team.
Tykei Greene had 16 points for the Jaspers (9-18, 7-8). Ebube Ebube added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Warren Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Iona faces Canisius at home on Sunday. Manhattan takes on Fairfield on the road on Sunday.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com