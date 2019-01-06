DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard is the fourth candidate to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ coaching job.
Fresh off his team’s wild-card playoff win over Seattle, Richard met Sunday with the Dolphins. They earlier interviewed New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross traveled to Dallas for the interview and was a guest of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at their playoff game Saturday night. Ross is seeking a replacement for Adam Gase, fired Monday after three seasons.
Richard took over the Cowboys’ play-calling duties this season from defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. Richard spent three years as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator and was fired after the 2017 season.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys WATCH
- Seahawks just wouldn't quit running into wall, and it cost them playoff win | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Losing Sebastian Janikowski to injury in first half vs. Cowboys affected Seahawks' game plan in second
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' wild-card defeat to the Cowboys
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from Seattle's NFC wild-card loss to Cowboys
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL